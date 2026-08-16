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Apartments for sale in Nord, France

;
Lille
610
Roubaix
400
Tourcoing
120
Croix
32
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610 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$173,125
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$96,199
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$101,926
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3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,557
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2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$361,761
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$182,033
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$234,706
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3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$287,573
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2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$193,458
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$95,055
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
| Apartments
$205,271
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$93,909
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2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$190,988
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3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$486,841
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2 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
2 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$320,920
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$104,216
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4 bedroom apartment in Rue de France, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rue de France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$711,671
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$212,630
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$232,382
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$210,306
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2 bedroom apartment in Lille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Lille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$271,112
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$188,811
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3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$272,081
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$187,843
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1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$98,762
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4 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
4 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$338,891
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2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
A celebrated gem of architecture and decoration that has graced interiors for generations, i…
$394,295
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$95,055
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2 bedroom apartment in Lille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Lille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$274,986
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$177,191
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Property types in Nord

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nord, France

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