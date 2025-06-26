Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Loos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Loos, France

apartments
14
14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$96,790
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$98,179
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$96,793
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$98,179
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$97,024
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$94,367
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$98,295
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$89,170
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$97,024
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$92,404
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$95,176
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$96,447
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$96,793
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$96,793
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go