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Lakefront Houses for sale in Maritime Alps, France

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Cannes
20
Antibes
6
Grasse
45
Nice
26
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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Le Terme Blanc, France
4 bedroom house
Le Terme Blanc, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
Antibes. In a guarded residential complex with round-the-clock security, we offer for sale a…
$1,27M
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Property types in Maritime Alps

villas

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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