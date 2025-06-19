Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Haguenau Wissembourg
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Haguenau Wissembourg, France

apartments
8
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new project in Sufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becomi…
$237,940
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Discover our new project in Sufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becomi…
$261,041
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
4 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new project in Sufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becomi…
$270,281
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new project in Sufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becomi…
$249,490
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new project in Sufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becomi…
$235,630
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new project in Sufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becomi…
$247,180
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new project in Sufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becomi…
$169,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Soufflenheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Soufflenheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new project in Sufflenheim and give yourself a unique quality of life by becomi…
$246,025
Leave a request

Properties features in Haguenau Wissembourg, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go