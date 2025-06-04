Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nancy
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nancy, France

apartments
57
houses
15
72 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$210,584
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$210,584
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$188,387
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$175,297
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| Home
$309,615
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$258,392
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$200,339
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$202,616
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$237,903
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$237,903
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$202,616
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$204,892
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$210,584
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$231,642
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$280,020
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$335,796
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$188,387
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$252,701
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$256,115
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$241,887
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$258,392
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$210,584
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 89 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$387,019
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$253,270
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$328,966
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$241,887
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$249,286
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$252,701
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$252,701
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$195,217
Leave a request

