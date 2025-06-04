Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Reims
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Reims, France

apartments
61
61 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$466,699
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$399,669
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$276,605
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$156,857
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$168,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$434,770
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$359,643
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$410,923
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$373,303
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$511,036
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$305,062
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 34 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$276,036
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$293,110
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$147,978
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$152,759
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$530,387
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$384,685
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$671,592
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
1 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$219,576
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
| Apartments
$170,402
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$143,880
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
1 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$117,130
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
3 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Location in the heart of Reims. An exceptional location next to Royal Square and with privil…
$489,408
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
1 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$273,190
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
1 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$117,813
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
1 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$97,096
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
1 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$101,308
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
2 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$275,466
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$146,043
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Reims, France
1 bedroom apartment
Reims, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
The 21 apartments, from studios to 4 rooms, combining modern comfort and the charm of antiqu…
$182,127
Leave a request

Properties features in Reims, France

Cheap
Luxury
