Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Helsinki sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
14
Espoo
18
Vantaa
34
Sipoo
11
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Opportunity! Semi-detached house for sale in the Riilahti area of the sea. The apartment has…
$281,929
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Floor 1/2
A rare opportunity In Hevossalmi! Handsome funk-style house is enchanting with its unique at…
$3,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Exceptional complex for sale in Soukanniemi, Espoo, with the entire share capital of the lim…
$1,91M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house designed by the architect couple Sirkka and Aarne Piirainen for their own f…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Helsinki sub-region

cottages

Properties features in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go