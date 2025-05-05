Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Helsinki sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
14
Espoo
18
Vantaa
34
Sipoo
11
13 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Opportunity! Semi-detached house for sale in the Riilahti area of the sea. The apartment has…
$281,929
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
New fresh home with a great layout for families with children. An energy-friendly heating sy…
$677,083
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Floor 1/2
A rare opportunity In Hevossalmi! Handsome funk-style house is enchanting with its unique at…
$3,34M
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$442,387
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
Is this what you've been dreaming about? Live your dream now. Private house and warm garage …
$507,246
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$473,092
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$541,396
6 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house designed by the architect couple Sirkka and Aarne Piirainen for their own f…
$1,36M
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-detached houses in Karakallio now on sale. The condominium is built on its own large pl…
$413,270
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vihti, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$75,728
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$609,561
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,06M
3 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,988
