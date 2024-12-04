  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Complejo residencial Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

Complejo residencial Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$274,000
;
17
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32714
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase económica
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

An exclusive collection of 108 residential apartments in the Liwan district, including 1 BHK Elite and 2.5 BHK Panorama, fully furnished and thoughtfully designed with a modern enclosed kitchen space. Each home is designed for comfortable and stylish living, combining timeless architectural elegance with a rooftop wellness area, panoramic views, and a tranquil community atmosphere in close proximity to a sports arena. At Symbolic Altus, modern urban living is taken to a new level. Located in the sophisticated residential area of Liwan, the complex is a masterpiece of space, light, and architectural vision. Rooftop wellness areas, green landscaped balconies, and peaceful panoramic views create a lifestyle where beauty, harmony, and height define every moment.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Binghatti crescent
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Precio en demanda
Complejo residencial Selina Bay
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$293,185
Complejo residencial
Um el Kaiwain, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$301,500
Edificio de apartamentos Bluewaters Bay
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$904,000
Complejo residencial New residential complex Sobha Central the Serene with swimming pools, lounge areas and a park, directly on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$379,193
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$274,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New Golf Dale Residence with a golf course, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$704,996
Golf Dale por Emaar es un nuevo proyecto premium en el área dinámica de Emaar Sur. Th complejo encarna la combinación ideal de estilo arquitectónico moderno y armonía natural. Amplios apartamentos y casas adosadas con vistas a campos de golf bien mantenidos crean el ambiente acogedor y tranq…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Stamn One
Complejo residencial Stamn One
Complejo residencial Stamn One
Complejo residencial Stamn One
Complejo residencial Stamn One
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Stamn One
Complejo residencial Stamn One
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$243,000
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 7
¡Apartamentos en el impresionante proyecto Stamn One en Al Satwa! ¡Ubicación estratégicamente ventajosa! ¡Cocina completamente amueblada con electrodomésticos! ¡Tu propia plaza de parking! ¡Para la vida y la inversión! ¡Seleccionaremos viviendas con una tasa hipotecaria favorable o un plan d…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Tulip
Complejo residencial Tulip
Complejo residencial Tulip
Complejo residencial Tulip
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$969,017
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 30
¡Apartamentos en el lujoso complejo Tulip en la zona de JVC! ¡Cuotas sin intereses! ¡Muchas comodidades premium incluidas! ¡Un maravilloso apartamento para vivir, invertir y alquilar! Amenidades: baño de vapor y sauna, gimnasios interiores y exteriores, cancha de baloncesto, cine al aire li…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones