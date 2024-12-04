  1. Realting.com
  3. Barrio residencial Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$205,000
;
15
ID: 32597
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 8/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

We present to your attention the luxurious Riverside Views Apartments residential project, located in Dubai with a wide range of amenities.

 

To keep you healthy and active, Riverside Views Apartments offer unique amenities such as the Opal Chess Haven, exercise stations, a climbing wall with refreshing water slides, Zen Spa, essential oil lakes, and even a floating stage for operas and musicals.

 

Dining and wellness include a variety of meals at Portofino Restaurant, Island Restaurant, and cooking classes using fresh organic ingredients from hydroponic farms.

 

In terms of social and cultural amenities, residents can enjoy a floating cinema, lounge areas, and a clubhouse with various amenities such as workspaces, gyms, open-air cinemas, and arcade games. There is also an amphitheater for regular events, a gaming area for adults, and a children's adventure zone.

 

The project is strategically located in a prime area with quick and easy access to major attractions such as EXPO 2020, airports, metro stations, and shopping malls such as Damac Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Localización en el mapa

Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles

Deje su consulta
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
