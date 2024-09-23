Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.

A furnished two-bedroom apartment with in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Apartments for sale:

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 sq m. Price: EUR 116,000

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 sq m. Price: EUR 136,000

The complex consists of one 12-story building, covering 3,713 sq m, with extensive external and internal amenities for a comfortable stay.

The entire apartment features new furniture from Albimo and DuccaHome, and the mattresses on the beds are covered with plastic sheets, never slept in. The bedrooms have new curtains, bedspreads, and pillows in a matching design. All appliances are new and finished in an elegant gray color.

The complex is located 650 meters from the sea, with a weekly farmers' market 150 meters away, Ataturk Road 100 meters away, and the central Barbaros Street 400 meters away, where you can find a variety of social amenities, such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's swimming pool

Heated indoor pool

Outdoor gazebos and relaxation area

Mini waterfall

Vitamin bar

Outdoor fitness area

Chess court

Sauna

Steam bath

Salt room

Children's playroom

TV room

Gym

Living room with pool table and table tennis

Bike and running track

Landscaping garden

3 ski lifts

Electric generator

24/7 video surveillance system

Concierge

Parking

