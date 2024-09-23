Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.

A furnished two-bedroom apartment with in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Apartments for sale:
The complex consists of one 12-story building, covering 3,713 sq m, with extensive external and internal amenities for a comfortable stay.
The entire apartment features new furniture from Albimo and DuccaHome, and the mattresses on the beds are covered with plastic sheets, never slept in. The bedrooms have new curtains, bedspreads, and pillows in a matching design. All appliances are new and finished in an elegant gray color.
The complex is located 650 meters from the sea, with a weekly farmers' market 150 meters away, Ataturk Road 100 meters away, and the central Barbaros Street 400 meters away, where you can find a variety of social amenities, such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more.
Completion date: 2023.
Infrastructure:
