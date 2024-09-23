  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$134,110
BTC
1.5952110
ETH
83.6118307
USDT
132 592.4197559
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
5
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32642
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1122
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 14/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Mahmutlar

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A furnished two-bedroom apartment with in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Apartments for sale:

  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 sq m. Price: EUR 116,000
  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 sq m. Price: EUR 136,000

The complex consists of one 12-story building, covering 3,713 sq m, with extensive external and internal amenities for a comfortable stay.

The entire apartment features new furniture from Albimo and DuccaHome, and the mattresses on the beds are covered with plastic sheets, never slept in. The bedrooms have new curtains, bedspreads, and pillows in a matching design. All appliances are new and finished in an elegant gray color.

The complex is located 650 meters from the sea, with a weekly farmers' market 150 meters away, Ataturk Road 100 meters away, and the central Barbaros Street 400 meters away, where you can find a variety of social amenities, such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Outdoor gazebos and relaxation area
  • Mini waterfall
  • Vitamin bar
  • Outdoor fitness area
  • Chess court
  • Sauna
  • Steam bath
  • Salt room
  • Children's playroom
  • TV room
  • Gym
  • Living room with pool table and table tennis
  • Bike and running track
  • Landscaping garden
  • 3 ski lifts
  • Electric generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance system
  • Concierge
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Mahmutlar, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Alanya, Turquía
de
$127,055
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquía
de
$72,245
Complejo residencial Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Izmit, Turquía
de
$456,691
Edificio de apartamentos LOTUS GARDEN
Oba, Turquía
de
$176,406
Edificio de apartamentos Beyoglu Istanbul Residence
Beyoglu, Turquía
de
$734,969
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$134,110
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turquía
de
$570,042
Ofrecemos amplios apartamentos con terrazas ajardinadas.La residencia cuenta con terrazas y jacuzzis, vistas panorámicas al mar, supermercado, cafeterías, piscina al aire libre, canchas de tenis y baloncesto, senderos para caminar, parque infantil.Ubicación e infraestructura cercana La propi…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Barrio residencial Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Barrio residencial Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Barrio residencial Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Barrio residencial Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Barrio residencial Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Ciplakli, Turquía
de
$111,257
Aramis Terrace 2 es un elegante apartamento con una gran terraza en Alanya. Si te ves lujoso apartamento moderno en Alanya con una gran terraza, es el momento correcto ahora. Porque el precio es un precio fijo que incluye todas las tarifas, tarifas de escritura y documentos. Las suscripcione…
Agencia
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Meltem Complex
Barrio residencial Meltem Complex
Barrio residencial Meltem Complex
Barrio residencial Meltem Complex
Barrio residencial Meltem Complex
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Meltem Complex
Barrio residencial Meltem Complex
Didim, Turquía
de
$144,024
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Número de plantas 3
Apartamento asequible en Altinkum en venta - Propiedad de inversión en Didim a 850 m de la playaApartamento tradicional de 2 dormitorios en venta en Didim. Ubicado a 850 m de la playa en Altinkum con piscina compartida. Propiedad de inversión ideal en Didim con un precio de ganga.Este aparta…
Desarrollador
Polat Group
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones