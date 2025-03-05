  1. Realting.com
  Complejo residencial Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.

Complejo residencial Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.

Ubud, Indonesia
$155,000
14
ID: 28104
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 25/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Indonesia
  • Región / estado
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Barrio
    Gianyar
  • Ciudad
    Ubud District
  • Ciudad
    Ubud

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Sales officially launch on October 15th, but the best deals are available now.
Reserve your spot and become part of a project that sets a new standard for family vacations in Bali!

Sunny Ubud Family Resort is the first 4-star Kids-First Family Resort in the heart of Bali, where every area and service is designed for parents and children.

Central Ubud, Bali's cultural capital, is within walking distance: the Monkey Forest, Saraswati Temple, Ubud Palace, Campuhan Ridge Walk, rice terraces, art market, museums, cozy cafes, and retreat spaces are all right next door.

Only 33 units are available: Family Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from 44 sq m to 88 sq m.

The apartments' design combines spacious bedrooms, panoramic windows with a terrace and tropical views, and separate sitting areas, making them convenient and comfortable for families.

ROI up to 13% per annum with an occupancy rate of only 25 days per month!

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Terraces for sunbathing and relaxation
  • Lounge area
  • Private park
  • Open-air cinema
  • Master classes
  • Cultural mini-museum

Down payment 25%
Interest-free payment plan for 18 months.

Completion date: Q3 2027.

Ubud, Indonesia

