Complejo residencial Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.

Sales officially launch on October 15th, but the best deals are available now.

Reserve your spot and become part of a project that sets a new standard for family vacations in Bali!

Sunny Ubud Family Resort is the first 4-star Kids-First Family Resort in the heart of Bali, where every area and service is designed for parents and children.

Central Ubud, Bali's cultural capital, is within walking distance: the Monkey Forest, Saraswati Temple, Ubud Palace, Campuhan Ridge Walk, rice terraces, art market, museums, cozy cafes, and retreat spaces are all right next door.

Only 33 units are available: Family Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from 44 sq m to 88 sq m.

The apartments' design combines spacious bedrooms, panoramic windows with a terrace and tropical views, and separate sitting areas, making them convenient and comfortable for families.

ROI up to 13% per annum with an occupancy rate of only 25 days per month!

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Terraces for sunbathing and relaxation

Lounge area

Private park

Open-air cinema

Master classes

Cultural mini-museum

Down payment 25%

Interest-free payment plan for 18 months.

Completion date: Q3 2027.