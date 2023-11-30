  1. Realting.com
Obra nueva en venta en Peloponnese Region

Corinthia Regional Unit
1
Argolis Regional Unit
1
Arcadia Regional Unit
1
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
1
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
1
Municipality of Ermionida
1
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
1
Municipal Unit of Tripoli
1
Complejo residencial Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Grecia
de
€300,000
Agencia: TRANIO
Luxurious townhouses with an area from 200 m2 are located in one of the best areas of Loutraki. The aesthetics of the townhouses combined with the beautiful surroundings create a pleasant and relaxing living environment. Types of townhouses: 1. Townhouse area – 200 m2 Plot area – 220 m2 Year of construction – 2013 Price – 300.000 € 2. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 370.000 € 3. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 420.000 € Features of the flats Each townhouse consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 balconies, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, 2 internal stairs, closed garage (2 parking spaces), storage room, garden and barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Townhouses have autonomous heating, high-quality tiles and plumbing, armored doors, aluminum frames, double-glazed windows and shutters. The quality of construction is excellent, the layout is fully functional, and the seismic protection is top notch. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in an excellent location, within a radius of 500 meters from beach, Loutraki center and club-hotel-casino. The commuter rail is just 300 meters away, providing direct connections to Athens and Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. The area around is formed by the municipality of Loutraki with the construction of roads, parks and recreation areas, which makes it especially attractive both from a residential and investment point of view.
Complejo residencial Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Grecia
de
€660,000
Agencia: TRANIO
Ofrecemos apartamentos amueblados con vistas al mar. La residencia cuenta con servicios de 5 estrellas, 2 campos de golf, parques infantiles, un centro de spa, restaurantes, bares y cafeterías, servicio de conserjería, una playa de arena. Ventajas Ingresos de alquiler garantizados del 3,5% dentro de los primeros 5 o 9 años. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana La península del Peloponeso, bañada por los mares Egeo e Iónico, y sus centros turísticos son populares entre los turistas de todo el mundo.
Complejo residencial Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida, Grecia
de
€760,500
Agencia: TRANIO
Ofrecemos villas luminosas con piscinas privadas, jardines y vistas panorámicas al mar y alrededores verdes. Instalaciones y equipos en la casa Iluminación oculta Bomba de calor "Sistema "hogar inteligente" Paneles solares Ubicación e infraestructura cercana La propiedad se encuentra a pocos pasos de la playa de Petrothalassa. Supermercado - 6.8 km Escuela primaria - 7.3 km Centro médico - 8 km
