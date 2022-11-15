  1. Realting.com
  2. Grecia
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Complejo residencial Portside Residence in Pireaus

Complejo residencial Portside Residence in Pireaus

Municipality of Piraeus, Grecia
Precio en demanda
;
9
ID: 32686
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 22/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Grecia
  • Región / estado
    Attica
  • Barrio
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • Ciudad
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Metro
    Dimotiko Theatro (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Piraeus (~ 200 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus

Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean.

Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from the port where millions of travelers pass through each year en route to the iconic Greek islands.

This modern building features 11 turnkey units, including 2 stunning penthouses, all fully furnished and equipped with top-quality white goods. Designed for both short and long-term stays, this property is ideal for tapping into the booming tourism and business travel markets.

Unbeatable location:

  • 100 meters from the Port of Piraeus – Greece’s busiest passenger port

  • 100 meters from the Metro – with direct access to Athens International Airport

  • Surrounded by hotels, shops, cafes, and restaurants in a thriving, cosmopolitan neighborhood

Piraeus is more than just a port – it’s a destination in its own right, with a constant flow of tourists, professionals, and locals. With high occupancy potential year-round, Portside Residence is perfectly positioned for stable income and capital appreciation.

Whether you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio or secure a foothold in one of Greece’s most strategic locations, this is the investment that delivers.

Location. Demand. Turnkey setup. Portside Residence has it all.

Localización en el mapa

Municipality of Piraeus, Grecia
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

