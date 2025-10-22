  1. Realting.com
Limar Homes

Grecia, Municipality of Athens
;
Company type
Promotor
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2024
En la plataforma
Menos de un mes
Idiomas hablados
English
Página web
www.limarhomes.com
Sobre el desarrollador

At Limar Homes, we are proud to be a leading real estate developer in Greece, committed to shaping the future of urban living.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to improve the Greek skyline with beautifully designed, high-quality developments that enhance the way people live, invest, and experience property in Greece.

We focus on creating exceptional residential and mixed-use projects that combine modern architecture, thoughtful design, and lasting value. Every development is crafted with care — not just to meet today’s needs, but to inspire a better tomorrow.

Whether you're buying a home, investing in Greek real estate, or seeking a lifestyle change through the Golden Visa program, Limar Homes is here to deliver excellence at every step.

The partners bring over 20 years of experience in real estate, both in Greece and internationally, with a proven track record in development, investment, and property management. Our deep industry knowledge and strong network allow us to deliver projects that combine design, functionality, and long-term value.t  

Building beauty. Creating value. Improving lives.

Horas de trabajo
Abierto ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 17:20
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
Día libre
Domingo
Día libre
