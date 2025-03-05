  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Apart hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

Apart hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

Batumi, Georgia
de
$163,381
BTC
1.9433845
ETH
101.8610888
USDT
161 532.2632471
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
9
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32866
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 12/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Georgia
  • Región / estado
    Ayara
  • Ciudad
    Batumi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2030
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    66

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand

The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration

Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world

About the project
The tower has 66 floors and houses luxury apartments
Every detail, from architecture to interiors, reflects the spirit of Lamborghini: precision, elegance and emotionality.
The project has been approved by Cushman & Wakefield, which guarantees reliability and high investment potential.
The apartments are located on the 10th, 20th, 24th, 25th and 57th floors.

The unique infrastructure and, in particular, the Casino in the complex will ensure high occupancy and stable passive income from renting apartments, and a professional management company will ensure a high standard of service for the premium and luxury segment.

In the building you will find:
4 swimming pools – 3 outdoor and 1 indoor
Commercial area of 15,000 m2 with ceilings 15 m high
Rooms in the 5* hotel with a ceiling height of 3.65 m
Luxury apartments with a ceiling height of 3.45 m
Gourmet restaurant with Michelin-starred chef on floors 51-53
Rooftop Bar
Lamborghini branded Casino, open year-round for the first time

Investments and return on investment:

Many buyers choose this project because of its strong investment potential and brand value.
The independent and highly respected firm Cushman & Wakefield calculated the return on investment based only on the worst-case scenario. They didn't know about our partnership with Lamborghini, and even with this conservative calculation, the minimum return on investment is 14.6%.

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for detailed information about the project.

There are more than 1000 selected projects in our database, if you did not find what you were looking for, write to us, we guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service from project search to transaction processing with verification of seller's documents.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Localización en el mapa

Batumi, Georgia
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual

Novedades para desarrolladores

05.03.2025
“Alrededor del 50% de nuestros clientes eligen pagar con criptomonedas”. Cómo comprar bienes raíces en Bali con criptomonedas en la práctica
Todas las noticias inmobiliarias
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Bianca Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
de
$2,100
Complejo residencial Apartamenty v Mahindzauri priroda i komfort u mora
Batumi, Georgia
de
$71,060
Edificio de apartamentos Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$75,000
Edificio de apartamentos Oval
Batumi, Georgia
de
$70,000
Edificio de apartamentos Avlabari Residence.
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$2,800
Está viendo
Apart hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Batumi, Georgia
de
$163,381
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Complejo residencial Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Complejo residencial Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Complejo residencial Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Complejo residencial Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Complejo residencial Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
de
$51,324
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Habitaciones del hotel en Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio.Usted puede comprar 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 de una habitación - pedir a nuestros administradores por el precio y las condiciones.Garantía de devolución!Ingresos garantizados del 10% durante los primeros 5 años!Precio:1/8 de una habitación…
Agencia
Smart Home
Dejar una solicitud
Apart - hotel Taghi
Apart - hotel Taghi
Apart - hotel Taghi
Apart - hotel Taghi
Apart - hotel Taghi
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$140,000
Número de plantas 4
El proyecto "Taghi" está ubicado en el casco antiguo de Tbilisi y, teniendo en cuenta las restricciones existentes, cuenta con apartamentos de planta baja diseñados individualmente. Los residentes del complejo se beneficiarán de los servicios completos que ofrece el proyecto multifuncional d…
Agencia
sisnogroup
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Deka Lisi
Complejo residencial Deka Lisi
Complejo residencial Deka Lisi
Complejo residencial Deka Lisi
Complejo residencial Deka Lisi
Complejo residencial Deka Lisi
Complejo residencial Deka Lisi
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$1,150
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Número de plantas 12
Saburtalo , Avto Varazi str, N36, Complex Deka Lisi, 53.6 Sq.m , 1 sq.m precio es 1550$ , Precio total 83,080$, 3th floor, down payment 30% , que asciende a 24,924$ , y el 70% restante se paga después de 20 meses
Agencia
Integrated Real Estate Services
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
Integrated Real Estate Services
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Georgia
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
09.07.2025
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
15.04.2025
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
«La cantidad de turistas que visitan Georgia ha aumentado más de 200% en los últimos 8 años». Descubrimos por qué el mercado inmobiliario de Georgia se volvió la «revelación» más reciente
24.11.2021
«La cantidad de turistas que visitan Georgia ha aumentado más de 200% en los últimos 8 años». Descubrimos por qué el mercado inmobiliario de Georgia se volvió la «revelación» más reciente
Cómo crear el proyecto de inversión de sus sueños con una rentabilidad de 20% ROI por año
25.10.2021
Cómo crear el proyecto de inversión de sus sueños con una rentabilidad de 20% ROI por año
Mostrar todas las publicaciones