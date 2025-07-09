  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Complejo residencial Branded Villas Alazani Valley

Complejo residencial Branded Villas Alazani Valley

, Georgia
de
$40,000
BTC
0.4757920
ETH
24.9382949
USDT
39 547.3802332
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32855
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 10/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    2

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Welcome to a unique gated eco-community of 14 luxurious premium-class villas, located in the very heart of Georgia’s winemaking region — the Alazani Valley, a land with 8,000 years of winemaking tradition. The project combines architectural aesthetics, an eco-friendly lifestyle, and sustainable investments under the management of an international hospitality brand. Each of the 14 villas is built from natural materials and meets the standards of sustainable construction. The architecture blends contemporary European design with Georgian authenticity — spacious panoramic windows, views of the lake and vineyards, natural wood and stone, terraces, and private gardens.

 

Villa Specifications

  • Plot area: 350 m²

  • Total villa area: 195 m²

  • Layout: 3 bedrooms, living room with lake view, kitchen-dining area, 2 bathrooms

  • Terraces: on each floor (25 m² and 27 m²)

  • Finishing: turnkey, in the style of modern eco-minimalism with elements of ethnic design

  • Price (full ownership): from $400,000

  • Ownership format: full purchase or fractional ownership

 

Fractional Ownership

An innovative co-ownership model that allows you to purchase a share in one of the premium villas for only $40,000, enjoying all the benefits of property ownership:

  • 5% annual rental income

  • 14 days of free stay per year

  • 90 bottles of wine from the estate’s own winery with personalized labeling

  • 20% discount on all Wine SPA services

  • Ownership certificate in your name with official property registration

Participation terms:

  • Initial payment — 30% ($12,000)

  • Installment plan available until construction completion

  • Remaining balance: $28,000 (within 14–18 months)


 

Infrastructure and Ecosystem

The project is designed as a closed wine community that includes everything for a comfortable and fulfilling lifestyle:

  • Private vineyards and a Bio Wine Cellar

  • Ethno-restaurant and culinary master classes

  • Padel courts, swimming pool, open-air gym, volleyball court

  • Horse club and stables

  • Private dinners with a chef and delivery of house-label wines

  • Children’s area and kids’ pool

  • Concierge service and technical support 24/7

  • Round-the-clock security

  • Private helipad and parking

 

Location

Kakheti, Alazani Valley, just 1 hour 15 minutes from Tbilisi. The region is the heart of Georgian winemaking, surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains and crossed by the Alazani River. It is a popular destination for gastronomy tourism, peaceful living, and investment.

 

Investment Attractiveness

  • ROI: 8% per year (full ownership)

  • 5% annual return under fractional ownership

  • Rapidly growing premium real estate and wine tourism market

  • Property management and rental under an international brand

  • Transparent financial reporting for owners

  • Additional bonus — wine from your own harvest (for full owners)

 

The project unites centuries-old winemaking traditions with modern international hospitality standards. It is not just a home in nature — it is an investment in the Georgian lifestyle, in a region that attracts thousands of tourists and investors annually from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

 

Propiedades en este complejo
Tipo de vivienda %title_rod%
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Coste de la propiedad, USD
Apartamentos Villa
Área, m² 195.0
Precio por m², USD 2,051
Precio del apartamento, USD 400,000

Localización en el mapa

, Georgia
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual

Novedades para desarrolladores

09.07.2025
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
15.04.2025
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
Todas las noticias inmobiliarias
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial
Tiflis, Georgia
Precio en demanda
Complejo residencial Midtown By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
Precio en demanda
Edificio de apartamentos Alpha Home Gldani
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$45,000
Edificio de apartamentos Tower Gelovani
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$70,000
Complejo residencial Deka Lisi
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$1,150
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Branded Villas Alazani Valley
, Georgia
de
$40,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos
Edificio de apartamentos
Edificio de apartamentos
Edificio de apartamentos
Edificio de apartamentos
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos
Edificio de apartamentos
Batumi, Georgia
de
$35,000
Año de construcción 2028
Número de plantas 34
Agencia
FA real estate
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Skhva Ubani
Edificio de apartamentos Skhva Ubani
Edificio de apartamentos Skhva Ubani
Edificio de apartamentos Skhva Ubani
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$50,000
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 23
petre iberi st 13
Agencia
sisnogroup
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Complejo residencial Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Complejo residencial Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Complejo residencial Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Complejo residencial Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Complejo residencial Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
de
$63,000
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Next Address es un complejo multifuncional premium situado en el corazón de BatumiUna parte integral del nuevo complejo residencial es su excelente ubicación: la distancia al mar es de 600 metros. El aeropuerto internacional de Batumi está a 4 km (10 minutos en coche.)El complejo consta de 3…
Agencia
Smart Home
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Georgia
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
09.07.2025
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
15.04.2025
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
«La cantidad de turistas que visitan Georgia ha aumentado más de 200% en los últimos 8 años». Descubrimos por qué el mercado inmobiliario de Georgia se volvió la «revelación» más reciente
24.11.2021
«La cantidad de turistas que visitan Georgia ha aumentado más de 200% en los últimos 8 años». Descubrimos por qué el mercado inmobiliario de Georgia se volvió la «revelación» más reciente
Cómo crear el proyecto de inversión de sus sueños con una rentabilidad de 20% ROI por año
25.10.2021
Cómo crear el proyecto de inversión de sus sueños con una rentabilidad de 20% ROI por año
Mostrar todas las publicaciones