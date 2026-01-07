  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ORO Beach Where Coastal Living Meets Modern Luxury
Al Ahia', Egypt
from
$36,718
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 54 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to ORO Beach, your ultimate seaside escape where elegance blends with relaxation. Spanning 8,800 sqm in the heart of Al Ahyaa, right in front of Mubarak 7 Villas, this stunning project offers the perfect mix of comfort, leisure, and investment opportunity. Beachfront Bliss at Its…
Agency
Homes Bay
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
Residential complex Ibiza – Resort-Style Seaside Living in Al Ahyaa
Al Ahia', Egypt
from
$41,302
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Area 60 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ibiza is a modern seaside residential project located in Al Ahyaa, next to Casablanca and Fiesta, offering a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and tranquility. Designed for resort-style living, the project combines elegant architecture with direct access to the beach. The development sp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
44,638
Agency
Homes Bay
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
