  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Apartment in a new building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh

Apartment in a new building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh

Red Sea, Egypt
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
10 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33336
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh is a low-density luxury residential project strategically positioned in one of the most sought-after locations in Sahl Hasheesh, directly overlooking the golf course and just 5 minutes from Old Town.

Set on 53,000 sqm with only 250 exclusive units, the project ensures privacy, space, and long-term value. The unit mix ranges from 1 to 4-bedroom residences, including elegant townhouses, catering to both end users and investors.

Residents enjoy a hotel-style lifestyle with multiple signature water features, private beach access, clubhouse facilities, rooftop dining, and wellness-focused infrastructure—delivering a true resort living experience.

From an investment perspective, Soulferyo stands out with strong construction progressfull developer-owned construction, and clear legal status under a single legal entity, ensuring confidence and security.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 179.0
Price per m², USD 1,747
Apartment price, USD 312,712

Location on the map

Red Sea, Egypt
Food & Drink

Video Review of apartment building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Hurghada, Holidays Park Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$84,410
VAT
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Al Hadaba, Egypt
from
$42,109
Residential complex Cala – Redefining Coastal Luxury Living in Sahl Hasheesh
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$88,955
VAT
Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$90,220
Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$37,774
VAT
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh
Red Sea, Egypt
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure
Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure
Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure
Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure
Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure
Show all Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure
Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$90,220
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Area 133 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nestled along the breathtaking 12-kilometer coastline of Sahl Hasheesh, Il Bayou offers an exceptional mix of serene living and coastal adventure. This premium development combines elegant architecture, lush landscaping, and direct access to one of Egypt’s most beautiful seaside communities…
Agency
Homes Bay
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
90,968
Developer
Castello
Leave a request
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Show all Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Al Hadaba, Egypt
from
$42,109
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 57 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Atlantis: Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury Discover Atlantis by Castello Development, a sophisticated residential community spanning 41,500 sqm in the heart of Hadaba. Designed for elegance, comfort, and convenience, Atlantis offers the perfect blend of contemporary desig…
Agency
Homes Bay
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Egypt
Where to Buy Real Estate in Egypt: Overview of Districts and Prices
26.01.2026
Where to Buy Real Estate in Egypt: Overview of Districts and Prices
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Show all publications