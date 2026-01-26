Apartment in a new building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh

Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh is a low-density luxury residential project strategically positioned in one of the most sought-after locations in Sahl Hasheesh, directly overlooking the golf course and just 5 minutes from Old Town.

Set on 53,000 sqm with only 250 exclusive units, the project ensures privacy, space, and long-term value. The unit mix ranges from 1 to 4-bedroom residences, including elegant townhouses, catering to both end users and investors.

Residents enjoy a hotel-style lifestyle with multiple signature water features, private beach access, clubhouse facilities, rooftop dining, and wellness-focused infrastructure—delivering a true resort living experience.

From an investment perspective, Soulferyo stands out with strong construction progress, full developer-owned construction, and clear legal status under a single legal entity, ensuring confidence and security.