Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Elt Building is a developer and construction company which has started a considerable activity in Adjara, particularly in Batumi since 2017.
The company’s start-up was a multifunctional apartment complex Sunrise in the new Boulevard, on the first line of the Black Sea coastline with well-…
1
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Tourinvest Management Group has been operating in Georgia since 2008, it is one of the largest investors in Georgia and its total investment is about $ 200 million. The company profile includes the following operating activities: Construction, Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Management, Hotel…
Esteco - building houses in Georgia!We present you an exclusive project of a cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the seaside town of Batumi!Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!
The offices of our agency, ZULU VIP, are located in Batumi, Georgia.
Our company sells special projects on the first line of the sea.
The real estate industry continues to grow in this region. The government supports this industry, provides a quick response to property registration in th…
Black Sea Towers - a new high-rise residential complex of premium class in the center of business Batumi. The complex is located near the sea on the Alley of Heroes opposite the UEFA stadium. It offers wonderful panoramic views of the city, mountains and sea. The builder and developer of the…