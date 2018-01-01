  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Tower Group

Tower Group

Georgia, Батуми ул. Тамар Мепе, 6000
Share using:
QR
Tower Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
Языки общения
Languages
English
Веб-сайт
Website
towergroup.ge
About the developer

The “Tower Group” is a child company the development group “Gza”, a company with 15 years of solid experience in the sphere of development.

“Tower Group” has successfully finished a myriad of developmental projects:

“Batumi Central” – A Railway complex that, in 2021, will house a branch of the international hotel chain, Holiday Inn Express. The Hotel Complex “Chateau Kvirike” – A Hotel complex built on a 6-hectare plot of land, complete with its own restaurant, cellar, conference and banquet halls, bars and pools, all set in a unique recreational zone.

The Hotel Complex “Kvirike Hills” – A mountaintop hotel complex comprised of 20 uniquely designed cottages, completed infrastructure, and a perspective to become one of the hottest skiing retreat destinations of the future. Our company owns one of the most revered projects concerning the housing, containment and servicing of the transit/cargo vehicles and auto parks within the border – An auto park with an organised infrastructure. Within the many achievements of the company, one of the most notable ones is the “House in Old Batumi”, a project that aims to aesthetically imitate the retro-style infrastructure of the city.

With several years of experience in the development business Invest in your future.

New buildings
See all 1 new building
PANORAMA
PANORAMA
Batumi, Georgia
from € 57,712
31–60 m² 3 apartmens
Developer: Tower Group

The 40-story multifunctional complex "PANORAMA" is located in the Black Sea.

 

The complex includes a series of facilities for various purposes, from leisure to entertainment and professional rooms that are ideal for any occasion.

  • 5-star hotel
  • Apartments in a modern style
  • The project was delivered in fully furnished, renovated and fully equipped
  • appliances and essential items
  • Business Hall
  • Outdoor pool, spa and gym
  • Restaurants and bars, including the amazing Sky Bar, a rooftop bar located on the 40th floor
  • Underground and underground parking spaces
  • Casinos and other entertainment centers
  • Commercial premises

The complex is connected by trails with a three-level pier with bars and restaurants.

PANORAMA: start creating the future today.

Our agents in Georgia
Nino Phalavandishvili
Nino Phalavandishvili
3 properties
Other developers
Real Palace

Black Sea Towers - a new high-rise residential complex of premium class in the center of business Batumi. The complex is located near the sea on the Alley of Heroes opposite the UEFA stadium. It offers wonderful panoramic views of the city, mountains and sea. The builder and developer of the project is Real Palace. Black Sea Towers has modern architecture and classical forms, consists of two high-rise buildings of 40 floors each, in which customers are offered 557 apartments of various formats ranging from 29 to 97 sq. m.

Grand Maison Calligraphy Towers Batumi

«Grand Maison» is a construction and investment company.

Citron Group

Citron Group boasts an extensive experience on real estate market in Batumi. Currently, the company is realizing construction of two projects: Citron Residence Batumi and Citron Residence Chakvi. The company has already developed one of a kind holiday complex in Batumi Citron Cottage.

The company has cooperated with one of the biggest developers in Ajara region, H Group known for its projects Alley Palace and Seventh Heaven residence.

Zulu VIP

The offices of our agency, ZULU VIP, are located in Batumi, Georgia. Our company sells special projects on the first line of the sea. The real estate industry continues to grow in this region. The government supports this industry, provides a quick response to property registration in the civil registry, and transfers property rights to buyers in less than an hour. An attractive factor for apartment buyers in Batumi is that they have such advantages as: no municipal taxes, low tariffs for water, gas and electricity.

BLOX

BLOX, has been operating on Real Estate Development Market in Georgia since 2016 and has been creating new comfortable living standards every day. It's our priority to provide our customers safe, with European standards, high quality living spaces built in a green and peaceful areas. Our team is constantly working to improve the service quality, to create comfortable payment conditions that are in compliance with the customers needs. We strengthen the company's image daily, as a reliable and stable partner in the development industry.

Realting.com
Go