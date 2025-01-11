  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Wohnkomplex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

Wohnkomplex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,50M
08.05.25
$1,50M
07.05.25
$1,50M
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Adresse Adresse
Optionen Optionen
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Medien Medien
ID: 25895
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2451786
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 08.05.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
Deutsch Deutsch
English English
Español Español
Français Français
Polski Polski
Русский Русский

Welcome to Montura - the exclusive residential project in the heart of Grand Polo & Resort, where splendour of equestrian heritage enterlaces modern lifestyle. The project creates the unique environment, where nature, aesthetics and comfort make a harmonious whole. There is a feel of nobleness and tranquility, and green landscapes wander and branch, connecting residential quarters, creating the feeling of coziness, unity and membership of the special community.

Each villa opens breathtaking views of emerald fields, shady alleys and landscaped gardens, where the spirit of polo and freedom of movement are felt in every windflaw. Spacious villas with 3-5 bedrooms area available. Interiors are decorated with natural marble, refined finishing made of valuable wood species and carefully selected textures, creating the feeling of sophisticated coziness and nobleness.

The Green Core - a spacious central area with three professional polo fields, a luxury clubhouse and private stables - is in the heart of the project. For active lifestyle, there are fitness areas, bike and walking tracks, modern paddle courts. Walks in the flower gardens and wood trails inspire and give peace of mind. For family recreation, there is a mini golf, lawns, as well as an art pavilion - a place for contemplation, art and cultural events. The symbol of the project is the Galloping Fountain, which reflects the very essence of the Montura project - energy, grace and aiming for beauty.

Amenities:

  • private swimming pools
  • walking and bike tracks
  • fountain
  • flower garden
  • picturesque wood trail
  • stables
  • mini golf

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just 5 minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport and 30 minutes dive from Downtown Dubai, Montura offers the rare combination of the ideal location and dive into nature.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New Address Grand Downtown Residence with a swimming pool, a wellness center and an exclusive club, Downtown, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$3,00M
Wohngebäude Waterside by LIV
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$4,00M
Wohnanlage Harbour Gate — apartments in a residential complex by Emaar with views of harbor and large park, swimming pools and gym in Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,08M
Wohnanlage Kempinski Residences The Creek — new residence by Swiss Property with a swimming pool, a spa center and a panoramic view in Dubai Healthcare City
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,99M
Wohnanlage Pier Point
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$525,456
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex New complex of villas Montura 2 with polo fields, a clubhouse and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,50M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Residenz Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Residenz Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$5,98M
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 5
Fläche 325 m²
1 Immobilienobjekt 1
Orla Dorchester Collection von Omniyat — Residenz mit Fünf-Sterne-Service im halben Monat Palma Jumeirah. Der kontinuierliche 270-Grad-Blick vom Pool auf die Wolkenkratzer von Dubai und das türkisfarbene Wasser des Persischen Golfs macht diesen Komplex zu einem wirklich einzigartigen Wohnort…
Immobilienagentur
Capri Realty Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Apartments in the new residence The Highgrove with swimming pools, spa and restaurant in the area of ​​Nad Al Sheba 1/Meydan, Dubai
Wohnanlage Apartments in the new residence The Highgrove with swimming pools, spa and restaurant in the area of ​​Nad Al Sheba 1/Meydan, Dubai
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,01M
Wir möchten das einzigartige Wohnprojekt auf Ihre Aufmerksamkeit lenken Der Highgrove, der die ideale Kombination aus modernem Design und natürlicher Schönheit verkörpert. Es gibt insgesamt 291 Einheiten im Komplex. Apartments mit 1-3 Schlafzimmern und einem Penthouse mit 3 Schlafzimmern ste…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage River Island
Wohnanlage River Island
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$562,118
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Etagenzahl 23
Fläche 89–105 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Einer der malerischsten und prestigeträchtigsten Orte Dubais ist der Luxuswohnkomplex River Island. Das Großprojekt umfasst drei mit modernen Annehmlichkeiten ausgestattete Hochhäuser. River Island liegt an einer kristallklaren Lagune, die sich über fast drei Kilometer erstreckt. Der Komplex…
Immobilienagentur
Geo Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen