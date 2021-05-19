  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.

Karon, Thailand
von
$264,185
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
10
ID: 32711
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 003130
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Karon

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Hennessy Residence Karon is an architectural statement of style, comfort, and quality, located 100 meters from Karon Beach.

This project by Art House Group, a developer with a proven track record in Phuket, offers residence-style living with a signature design, a unique concept, and the atmosphere of a private club.

Hennessy's amenities go beyond the standard amenities: two signature bars (Moet and Hennessy), a Cohiba cigar lounge, a library with coworking space, Mirage restaurant, a kids' club, an infinity pool, and a rooftop bar.

The complex consists of nine four-story buildings, comprising 297 units—one-bedroom (1+1) and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments ranging from 45 sq m to 94 sq m.

All apartments are offered fully finished, with designer furniture, a built-in kitchen, plumbing, and air conditioning.

Additionally, you can order a complete furniture and textile package from the developer.

Guaranteed rental income: 7% for 3 years!
Rental Pool Program: 60% | 40%.

Layouts and Prices:

  • 1BR (45 sq m - 47 sq m) - price from 8,660,000 ฿
  • 2BR (57 sq m - 94 sq m) - price upon request!

Down payment: 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Panoramic pool
  • Rooftop bar
  • Mirage restaurant
  • Two signature bars: Moet and Hennessy
  • Cohiba cigar lounge
  • Library with coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Karon, Thailand

Wohnkomplex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.
Karon, Thailand
von
$264,185
