Wohnkomplex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.

Hennessy Residence Karon is an architectural statement of style, comfort, and quality, located 100 meters from Karon Beach.

This project by Art House Group, a developer with a proven track record in Phuket, offers residence-style living with a signature design, a unique concept, and the atmosphere of a private club.

Hennessy's amenities go beyond the standard amenities: two signature bars (Moet and Hennessy), a Cohiba cigar lounge, a library with coworking space, Mirage restaurant, a kids' club, an infinity pool, and a rooftop bar.

The complex consists of nine four-story buildings, comprising 297 units—one-bedroom (1+1) and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments ranging from 45 sq m to 94 sq m.

All apartments are offered fully finished, with designer furniture, a built-in kitchen, plumbing, and air conditioning.

Additionally, you can order a complete furniture and textile package from the developer.

Guaranteed rental income: 7% for 3 years!

Rental Pool Program: 60% | 40%.

Layouts and Prices:

1BR (45 sq m - 47 sq m) - price from 8,660,000 ฿

2BR (57 sq m - 94 sq m) - price upon request!

Down payment: 30%

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

Panoramic pool

Rooftop bar

Mirage restaurant

Two signature bars: Moet and Hennessy

Cohiba cigar lounge

Library with coworking space

Kids' club

24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.