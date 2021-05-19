  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.

Wohnkomplex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.

Karon, Thailand
von
$116,000
7
ID: 28080
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Karon

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Located just 800 meters from Kata Beach, one of Phuket's most popular tourist destinations, the apartment complex offers ideal living, leisure, and investment opportunities.

Restaurants, shops, and spas are within walking distance, providing residents with a high level of comfort and convenience.

The complex comprises 686 apartments, all fully furnished using high-quality materials such as engineered stone and textured wood.

The interior is designed in a contemporary style, with an emphasis on ergonomics and functionality. Large windows and balconies provide ample natural light and stunning views of the natural landscape and sea.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 800 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-2
  • Living area: 26 m² - 75 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Price includes: finishing, furniture package, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Outdoor lounge areas
  • Coworking areas
  • Garden and terrace for sunset viewing

Standort auf der Karte

Karon, Thailand

