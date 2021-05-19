  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Apartments near the beach in Kata area.

Karon, Thailand
von
$129,097
9
ID: 28851
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 01.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Karon

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project includes 760 apartments ranging in size from 28 m² to 168 m², including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of the greenery and surrounding landscapes.

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Completion date: Q2 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Mini-cinema
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Karon, Thailand

