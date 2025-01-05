  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesien
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Wohnkomplex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Wohnkomplex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Pecatu, Indonesien
von
$112,728
BTC
1.3408777
ETH
70.2811338
USDT
111 452.4764075
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
22
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 31428
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 04.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Indonesien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Nachbarschaft
    Badung
  • Stadt
    Kuta Selatan
  • Dorf
    Pecatu

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Backstein
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Reparaturfunktionen:

  • Grobes finish

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Haus vermietet

Über den Komplex

Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns.
Project Overview:
Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking coastal destinations.
Developed by the award-winning TEUS Group and managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, this five-star branded project blends modern tropical design, ocean views, and high-yield investment potential.


Operator: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (international management).

Location: Melasti Beach, Bukit Peninsula, Bali.

Type: Luxury Boutique Hotel & Investment Property.

Total Units: 90 designer suites across 5 floors.

Handover: Q2 2027.

Ownership: Leasehold.

Unit Types & Prices:
Unit Type    Size (approx.)    Starting Price
Deluxe Lagoon Suite ~ 27 m²
from 96.000€
Sunset Suite ~ 40m²
from 120.000€
Melasti Sky View Suite ~ 71 m² 
from 205.000€

ROI: 14–18 % annual return (projected).
Flexible payment plans available during construction.

Resort Features & Facilities:
Amani Melasti was designed for balance – elegant, intimate, and deeply connected to Bali’s natural beauty.

Rooftop Infinity Pool with panoramic ocean & sunset views.

Tranquil Courtyard Pool and sun terraces.

Full-service Spa & Wellness Center.

Modern Fitness Studio & Yoga Pavilion.

Elegant Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge.

Co-working & Business Area.

24/7 Reception & Concierge Service.

Tropical landscaping & natural stone design.

Optional professional property management.

Prime Location – Melasti, Bukit Peninsula:
Only 250 m to Melasti Beach – one of Bali’s most picturesque shorelines.

10 min to Uluwatu Temple & cliffside bars.

20 min to Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Surrounded by luxury resorts, beach clubs, and fine dining.

Quiet setting with exceptional accessibility.

Why Invest in Amani Melasti:
Managed by Wyndham, ensuring strong occupancy & global marketing reach.

Proven ROI potential up to 18 % p.a.

Award-winning design (Asia Pacific Property Awards 2025–2026).

Boutique scale = exclusivity & personalized guest experience.

Ideal for both passive investors and lifestyle buyers.

Exceptional long-term value in Bali’s fastest-growing luxury zone.

The Essence of Amani:
Amani means “peace” — and that’s exactly what this resort delivers.
Imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean, a walk to Melasti Beach, and sunsets from your private sky suite.
Amani Melasti isn’t just an investment – it’s your gateway to the Bali dream.

Standort auf der Karte

Pecatu, Indonesien

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Residenz in hotel complex
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$267,290
Wohnanlage
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$150,000
Wohnanlage CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$209,000
Wohnanlage New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesien
von
$348,194
Wohnanlage Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesien
von
$288,503
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Pecatu, Indonesien
von
$112,728
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$189,000
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Investitionen in Luxusimmobilien in Bali von einem Entwickler mit 20 Jahren Erfahrung in Bali!Unsere Premium BOUTIQUE HOTEL Prima Residence, in einer der besten Lagen - auf der Hauptstraße des Bali-Bereichs - Canggu, nur 300 Meter vom Batu Bolong Beach entfernt.Die Region Canggu ist eines de…
Immobilienagentur
Smart Home
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Wohnanlage Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Wohnanlage Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Wohnanlage Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Wohnanlage Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Wohnanlage Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesien
von
$574,221
Der Komplex befindet sich auf einem Hügel in einer einzigartigen natürlichen Lage: eine Seite ist ein Canyon, auf der anderen Seite ist ein Wald. Dies schafft absolute Privatsphäre. Der Komplex umfasst 18 Villen (verkauft), 20 Apartments, Restaurant, Bibliothek und Spa-Center.Das Land wird f…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Aparthotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Aparthotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Aparthotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Aparthotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Aparthotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Aparthotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesien
von
$240,000
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 4
Wohnungen 1 Schlafzimmer Blick auf den Ozean Pool Fitnessstudio Bereich: Objektfläche - 60,58 m ² Preis: 240 000 $ (3.962 $ pro m ²) Erträge aus der Vermietung: Umsatz pro Tag - 160 $ Laden - 70 % Umsatz pro Tag unter Berücksichtigung des Ladens des Objekts: 112 $ Jahresumsatz unt…
Immobilienagentur
Baliray
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Indonesien
Günstigste Immobilie auf Bali – ab 50.000 Euro
05.01.2025
Günstigste Immobilie auf Bali – ab 50.000 Euro
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen