Apartment in a new building Veleslavínská 47 Residence

from
$5,71M
14/11/2024
$5,71M
20/07/2023
$30,177
;
7
ID: 4584
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Czech Republic
  • State
    Prague
  • City
    Capital City of Prague
  • Metro
    Nádraží Veleslavín (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Petřiny (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Discover our exclusive offer 16 carefully designed apartments, from cozy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, each offering living spaces between 31 m2 and 55 m2.

  • 3 different non-residential spaces, ideal for your business plans, ranging from 7 to 43 m2;

  • The renovation project is in full swing, we aim to complete all renovations by September 2023;

  • Enjoy eco-friendly heating, fast internet connection and, in addition, the feeling of security thanks to the videophone system, all carefully integrated for your maximum comfort;

  • A magical inner courtyard with a playground for the little ones and fitness equipment for your active lifestyle;

  • Apartment owners will also appreciate low fees and payments to the service and repair fund.

Location on the map

Developer news

30.08.2022
«If you want to buy a housing in the mortgage — it is better to postpone these plans.» How the situation in the Czech real estate market is changing
from
$5,71M
