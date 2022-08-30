Apartment in a new building Veleslavínská 47 Residence

Discover our exclusive offer 16 carefully designed apartments, from cozy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, each offering living spaces between 31 m2 and 55 m2.
3 different non-residential spaces, ideal for your business plans, ranging from 7 to 43 m2;
The renovation project is in full swing, we aim to complete all renovations by September 2023;
Enjoy eco-friendly heating, fast internet connection and, in addition, the feeling of security thanks to the videophone system, all carefully integrated for your maximum comfort;
A magical inner courtyard with a playground for the little ones and fitness equipment for your active lifestyle;
Apartment owners will also appreciate low fees and payments to the service and repair fund.