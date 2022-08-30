KV PROPERTY s.r.o.

  1. Realting.com
Czech Republic, Moravská 40, 36001 Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Deutsch
www.kvproperty.eu/en
Company description

We are a team of real estate professionals.

More than 20 years of real estate work. 

Experience from Russia, the Czech Republic and Germany. 

Our team includes experienced lawyers, accountants, real estate agents, architects and builders.

We believe in our business and invest in real estate, renovate and rent it ourselves. We have tested all the services we provide ourselves. 

Services

Our main activities include: 

  • securing financing

  • selection and purchase of real estate

  • reconstruction and development

  • leases and rent control 

  • administration, including accounting and legal services 

  • sale

Our agents in Czech Republic
Viktoria Kostebelova
Viktoria Kostebelova
9 properties
