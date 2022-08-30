KV PROPERTY s.r.o.
Czech Republic, Moravská 40, 36001 Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Website
Company description
We are a team of real estate professionals.
More than 20 years of real estate work.
Experience from Russia, the Czech Republic and Germany.
Our team includes experienced lawyers, accountants, real estate agents, architects and builders.
We believe in our business and invest in real estate, renovate and rent it ourselves. We have tested all the services we provide ourselves.
Services
Our main activities include:
-
securing financing
-
selection and purchase of real estate
-
reconstruction and development
-
leases and rent control
-
administration, including accounting and legal services
-
sale
