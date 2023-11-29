Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Zagreb
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

3 properties total found
Restaurant 1 room in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Donji Grad, Vlaška/Iblerov Trg, established restaurant A fully equipped restaurant with an …
€200,000
Restaurant 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Donji Grad, Tomislav Square Cult pub "Tomislav" with a total area of 141m2 on the ground fl…
€730,000
Restaurant 12 rooms with fridge in Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 12 rooms with fridge
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 1
Area 334 m²
Ilica, near Frankopanska street Business space- Restaurant, area of 333.80 m2 on the ground…
€730,000
