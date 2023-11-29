UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Commercial
Zagreb
Commercial real estate in Zagreb, Croatia
hotels
3
offices
6
shops
12
59 properties total found
Office 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
49 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13672 Doni Grad, Yurishicheva Commercial premises 49.30 m2 on the 1 flo…
€98,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3
300 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13632 Donji grad, Tuškanova Commercial space of 300m2 on the ground …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
48 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13639 Thorne, near Vjesnik Catering area of 47.69 m2 on the ground f…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
15
685 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13628 Zagreb, Stenjevec Residential and commercial building (roh bau…
€999,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
21 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13543 Dubrava Catering premises with an area of 20.77m2 on the groun…
€58,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
26
939 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13536 Gornji Grad, Tkalčićeva A building with five above-ground floo…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
44 m²
I26357 Ulica grada Vukovara
€133,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 9 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
9
3
1 213 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13447 Trnje, Radnička cesta Commercial space, office at 7.,8. and th…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
34 m²
I26165 Ilica
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
ZAGREB, PANTOVČAK, TOP DIPLOMATIC AREA PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR A RESIDENTIAL VILLA, EXCLUSIVE L…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
10
624 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13360 Resnik, Slavonska avenue, office and storage space Commercial …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
20
2
718 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13346-1 Trnje (near Green Gold) - HOSTEL Business premises, area of …
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
16
942 m²
Peščenica, near Radnička cesta Office and storage building with a total area of 970 m2, bui…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1 416 m²
Zagreb, Maksimir - Donje Svetice, production and storage areaProduction and storage space wi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with Tram, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with Pedestrian Area
Zagreb, Croatia
18 m²
I25698 Bauerova
€12,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
425 m²
I25613 Slavonska
€1,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Pedestrian Area
Zagreb, Croatia
109 m²
I25512 Belostenčeva
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
1 192 m²
FOR SALE, BUSINESS SPACE 1,192m2, SIGETThe commercial sales area was built in 1977 in Zagreb…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with Ownership document, with Tram, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Zagreb, Croatia
76 m²
I25435 Klaićeva
€189,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
343 m²
I25229 Savska cesta
€514,065
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 15 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
15
1 212 m²
Rudeš, Zagrebačka cestaA beautiful family hotel with a net area of 1,211 m2 on a plot of 1,3…
€2,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with bus, with Train, with storage
Zagreb, Croatia
2 655 m²
I25091 Oreškovićeva
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Zagreb, Croatia
624 m²
I25003 Slavonska
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Lucko, Croatia
1 586 m²
I25034 Hrastovička ulica
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
118 m²
I24960 Harambašićeva
€244,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 1 room
City of Zagreb, Croatia
1
15 m²
Donji Grad, Vlaška/Iblerov Trg, established restaurant A fully equipped restaurant with an …
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
6 m²
Tennis Center Maksimir, Ravnice Commercial space of 5.95 m2 on the ground floor of the Tenn…
€20,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
245 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 245.28 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€978,667
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
217 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 216.99 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€865,790
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1
213 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 213.29 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€851,027
Recommend
Leave a request
