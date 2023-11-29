Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zagreb, Croatia

Office 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13672 Doni Grad, Yurishicheva Commercial premises 49.30 m2 on the 1 flo…
€98,000
Shop 3 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13632 Donji grad, Tuškanova Commercial space of 300m2 on the ground …
€1,50M
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13639 Thorne, near Vjesnik Catering area of 47.69 m2 on the ground f…
€150,000
Commercial real estate in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 685 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13628 Zagreb, Stenjevec Residential and commercial building (roh bau…
€999,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13543 Dubrava Catering premises with an area of 20.77m2 on the groun…
€58,000
Commercial real estate in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 26
Area 939 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13536 Gornji Grad, Tkalčićeva A building with five above-ground floo…
€3,90M
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 44 m²
I26357 Ulica grada Vukovara
€133,000
Office 9 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 9 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 213 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13447 Trnje, Radnička cesta Commercial space, office at 7.,8. and th…
€2,70M
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 34 m²
I26165 Ilica
€170,000
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
ZAGREB, PANTOVČAK, TOP DIPLOMATIC AREA PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR A RESIDENTIAL VILLA, EXCLUSIVE L…
€2,30M
Commercial real estate in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 624 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13360 Resnik, Slavonska avenue, office and storage space Commercial …
€1,50M
Hotel 20 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 20 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 2
Area 718 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13346-1 Trnje (near Green Gold) - HOSTEL Business premises, area of …
€1,25M
Commercial real estate in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 942 m²
Peščenica, near Radnička cesta Office and storage building with a total area of 970 m2, bui…
€2,00M
Warehouse 3 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 1 416 m²
Zagreb, Maksimir - Donje Svetice, production and storage areaProduction and storage space wi…
€1,20M
Commercial with  Tram, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with Pedestrian Area in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with  Tram, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with Pedestrian Area
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 18 m²
I25698 Bauerova
€12,000
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 425 m²
I25613 Slavonska
€1,06M
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Pedestrian Area in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Pedestrian Area
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 109 m²
I25512 Belostenčeva
€145,000
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 192 m²
FOR SALE, BUSINESS SPACE 1,192m2, SIGETThe commercial sales area was built in 1977 in Zagreb…
€1,25M
Commercial with Ownership document, with  Tram, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with  Tram, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 76 m²
I25435 Klaićeva
€189,990
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 343 m²
I25229 Savska cesta
€514,065
Hotel 15 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 15 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 1 212 m²
Rudeš, Zagrebačka cestaA beautiful family hotel with a net area of 1,211 m2 on a plot of 1,3…
€2,38M
Commercial with bus, with  Train, with storage in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with bus, with  Train, with storage
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 2 655 m²
I25091 Oreškovićeva
€4,00M
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 624 m²
I25003 Slavonska
€1,50M
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Lucko, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Lucko, Croatia
Area 1 586 m²
I25034 Hrastovička ulica
€3,60M
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 118 m²
I24960 Harambašićeva
€244,990
Restaurant 1 room in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Donji Grad, Vlaška/Iblerov Trg, established restaurant A fully equipped restaurant with an …
€200,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 6 m²
Tennis Center Maksimir, Ravnice Commercial space of 5.95 m2 on the ground floor of the Tenn…
€20,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 245 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 245.28 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€978,667
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 217 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 216.99 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€865,790
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 213 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 213.29 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€851,027
