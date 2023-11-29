Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Zagreb
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

сommercial property
54
hotels
3
offices
6
Shop To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Shop 3 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13632 Donji grad, Tuškanova Commercial space of 300m2 on the ground …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13639 Thorne, near Vjesnik Catering area of 47.69 m2 on the ground f…
€150,000
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13543 Dubrava Catering premises with an area of 20.77m2 on the groun…
€58,000
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 6 m²
Tennis Center Maksimir, Ravnice Commercial space of 5.95 m2 on the ground floor of the Tenn…
€20,000
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 245 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 245.28 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€978,667
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 217 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 216.99 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€865,790
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 213 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 213.29 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€851,027
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 309 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 308.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
€1,23M
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
Sigečica, A street bar with a well-established business in a very frequented place! The a…
€75,000
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 172 m²
Trešnjevka, near Cibona tower   Business space on two floors of 172.41 m2 on the ground fl…
€350,000
Leave a request
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Novi Zagreb, Dugave Business space of 41.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building (2021)…
€87,000
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Novi Zagreb-West, Remetinečka cesta Well-established cafe bar of 49 m2 with a terrace of 30…
€130,000
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Kvaternik Square Business space of 108.87 m2 on the ground floor and basement of a building…
€180,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir