Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Zagreb
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Zagreb, Croatia

сommercial property
54
hotels
3
offices
6
shops
12
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
ZAGREB, PANTOVČAK, TOP DIPLOMATIC AREA PRIVATE PROPERTY FOR A RESIDENTIAL VILLA, EXCLUSIVE L…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I23733 Bijenička cesta
€600,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir