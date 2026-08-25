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Shops for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

;
сommercial properties
9
investment properties
3
1 property total found
Shop 144 m² in Opcina Klinca Sela, Croatia
Shop 144 m²
Opcina Klinca Sela, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Klinča Sela Business space of 144 m2 on the ground floor of a residential and commercial bu…
$216 276
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