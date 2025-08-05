Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Zadar, Croatia

10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
I26819 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$941,081
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
I26817 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
$332,146
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment, newly built, 100 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the first floor of the building…
$398,575
TekceTekce
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
I26818 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
$376,432
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction – Two-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace, 96 m², Plovanija, Zadar In th…
$364,254
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace 64 m², Second Floor, Melada Vidik…
$249,110
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Garden, 56 m², Ground Floor, Melada Vidikovac, Za…
$217,002
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Apartment with Roof Terrace 180 m², Peninsula, Zadar This beautifully designed duplex…
$829,258
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
I26820 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$487,148
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-bedroom apartment with pool, 206 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground fl…
$553,577
