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Warehouses for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

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сommercial properties
104
hotels
84
investment properties
5
shops
4
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2 properties total found
Warehouse 320 m² in Opcina Selca, Croatia
Warehouse 320 m²
Opcina Selca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! We are selling a gas station with a capacit…
Price on request
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Warehouse 1 800 m² in Dugopolje, Croatia
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Dugopolje, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 1 800 m²
Dugopolje, commercial building with a total usable area of ​​1800 m2. It can be used as a w…
$4,04M
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