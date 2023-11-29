Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Split-Dalmatia County
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

сommercial property
52
restaurants
4
hotels
20
offices
4
shops
8
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Warehouse 4 rooms in Selca, Croatia
Warehouse 4 rooms
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! We are selling a gas station with a capacit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 room in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Warehouse 1 room
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Kastela, Kastel Stari Business space (hall) below the Adriatic highway. Hall area: 330m2 …
€350,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 10 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Warehouse 10 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 670 m²
Split, Stinice, office space of 670m2 on two floors, in the nature of a terraced office buil…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir