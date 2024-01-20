Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

сommercial property
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA in Sibenik, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 812 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Velesdar d.o.o.
English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 18 rooms in Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 13 rooms in Skradin, Croatia
Hotel 13 rooms
Skradin, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 812 m²
Skradin, renovated hotel with a gross area of 812 m2 on 4 floors. The completely renovated …
Price on request
