Commercial real estate in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

Grad Sibenik
Sibenik
Commercial in Sibenik, Croatia
Commercial
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 100 m²
Office space, 100m2, Šibenik – center The office space with a total area of ​​100m2 is locat…
€130,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
€1,30M
Investment in Pirovac, Croatia
Investment
Pirovac, Croatia
DALMATIA, ŠIBENIK AREA, TOURISTIC RESORT for adaptation, 1st row to the sea On a seafront …
€4,40M
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA in Sibenik, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 812 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Commercial in Sibenik, Croatia
Commercial
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 224 m²
Commercial space 224m2, Šibenik-Baldekin In an office-residential building, in an attractive…
€330,000
Commercial 39 rooms in Vodice, Croatia
Commercial 39 rooms
Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 39
Area 1 155 m²
Vodice, two detached apartment buildings near the sea. Two detached apartment buildings in …
€2,00M
Investment in Primosten, Croatia
Investment
Primosten, Croatia
ROZOZNICA VICINITY; LAND WITH A VIEW 28,000m2 FOR OPG AND TOURISM, AFFORDABLE!Agricultural l…
€318,750
Restaurant 7 rooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Restaurant 7 rooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
€1,80M
Hotel 18 rooms in Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Other 5 rooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Other 5 rooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ ПРОДАЖА АГЕНСТВА! Продается коммерческое здание, распоженное в пригороде Шибен…
€1,35M
Hotel 13 rooms in Skradin, Croatia
Hotel 13 rooms
Skradin, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 812 m²
Skradin, renovated hotel with a gross area of 812 m2 on 4 floors. The completely renovated …
Price on request
