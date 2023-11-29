Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sibenik, Croatia

Villa 2 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€1,25M
Villa 9 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 234 m²
€990,000
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€295,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID 13525-1 Šibenik - first row to the sea! Luxury detached villa of 1,00…
€5,30M
3 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Šibenik, charming stone house in the old center, surface area 45 m2, on 3 floors.This charmi…
€96,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€689,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€1,29M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 005 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€1,40M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fantastic luxury villa located in the vicinity of Sibenik, just 15 meters from…
€5,30M
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
For sale is a house located in a quiet location near the beach. The house has four floors. O…
€1,38M
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
€1,80M
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Sibenik, Croatia
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale estate located in a quiet location in the vicinity of Sibenik. The house, with an a…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale a new luxury villa of 175 m2, located in a quiet location near Sibenik, 900 m from …
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
OPPORTUNITY! PRICE IS DAMAGED! For sale is a beautiful new house located in the suburbs of S…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful new two-storey villa located in a picturesque village in the vicinit…
€995,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale at the construction stage, the completion of which is expected by the …
€1,46M
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town n…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE SALES AGENCY! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town …
€799,000
4 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Šibenik, 1st row by the sea, area of 150 m2, on the 1st floor, south orientation, comfortabl…
€580,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Sibenik, a unique property in an attractive location with panoramic view on the city. Charm…
€3,80M
