  2. Croatia
  3. Podstrana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Podstrana, Croatia

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 480 m²
Very special villa with swimming pool and sea view in Podstrana!We have never seen such an a…
$2,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Podstrana, just 300 meters from the sea and stunning…
$1,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale Near Split – Stunning Sea View & Modern DesignThis exquisite moder…
$1,79M
Villa in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Area 300 m²
A villa for sale with an incredible sea view and huge investment potential, located in a qui…
$708,915
