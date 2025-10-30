Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Croatia

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment S5 on the second floor, 200 meters from the sea and bea…
$348,362
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$382,940
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S7, located 250 meters from the se…
$560,244
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury duplex penthouse on the second floor, large terrace, 2 parking spaces, shared pool …
$728,202
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$582,655
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse apartment with roof terrace S3 We are selling a luxury penthouse apartme…
$584,051
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Penthouse apartment with roof terrace on the third floor S10 in a new building in Okrug Gorn…
$469,219
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$440,487
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 with roof terrace, third floor, Okrug Gornji on the is…
$404,577
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S9 on the second floor of a new bui…
$581,499
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

