Penthouses with garage for sale in Croatia

3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury duplex penthouse on the second floor, large terrace, 2 parking spaces, shared pool …
$728,202
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$582,655
