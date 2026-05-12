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Seaview Houses for Sale in Vinodolska opcina, Croatia

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Bribir, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Bribir, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Semi-Detached Stone House with Pool and Spacious Yard in Bribir – Peace and Comfort Near Cri…
$343,609
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom house in Tribalj, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Tribalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A traditional stone house is for sale in Mali Bašunji, a peaceful hamlet surrounded by fores…
$236,734
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Vinodolska opcina, Croatia

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