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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Veliko Trgovisce, Croatia

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1 property total found
5 room house in Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 room house
Dubrovcan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
I22769 Dubrovčan
$231,177
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Properties features in Opcina Veliko Trgovisce, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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