Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Veliko Trgovisce

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Veliko Trgovisce, Croatia

1 property total found
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Dubrovcan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
I22769 Dubrovčan
€209,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Veliko Trgovisce, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir