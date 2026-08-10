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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Udbina, Croatia

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1 property total found
2 room house in Udbina, Croatia
2 room house
Udbina, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Accessible house with potential in the idyllic surroundings of Lika House with a net useful …
$54,251
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