  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Svetvincenat

Lands for sale in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Smoljanci, Croatia
Plot of land
Smoljanci, Croatia
Area 8 149 m²
SALE, BUILDING LAND 8,149m2, ISTRIA – SVETVINČENAT. Three construction plots for the constru…
€407,450
Plot of land in Svetvincenat, Croatia
Plot of land
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Area 3 125 m²
I22737 Svetvinčenat
€156,000
