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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia

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2 properties total found
4 room house in Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
I29205 Cvjetna Ulica
$354,289
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4 room house in Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 580 m²
I19559 Sv. Benedikta
$1,10M
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Properties features in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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