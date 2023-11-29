Lands for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Donje Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
Area 1 060 m²
Šolta, Donje selo, agricultural plot of 1060 m2, consisting of three smaller plots. Electri…
€32,000
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
Area 5 200 m²
Šolta, Grohote, building plot of 5200m2 It is located about 100 meters from the sea and has…
€1,04M
Plot of land in Grohote, Croatia
Plot of land
Grohote, Croatia
Area 1 500 m²
Šolta, Grohote, we are selling land in the M1 zone with the smaller upper part outside the c…
€210,000
Plot of land in Rogac, Croatia
Plot of land
Rogac, Croatia
Area 1 235 m²
Šolta, Grohote, building plot of 1235 m2 for the construction of a residential building, wee…
€197,600
Plot of land in Rogac, Croatia
Plot of land
Rogac, Croatia
For sale is a building plot of 1019 m2, located in the second row from the sea in the villag…
€159,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Land for sale with an area of 749 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet location o…
€160,000
Plot of land in Maslinica, Croatia
Plot of land
Maslinica, Croatia
A fantastic building plot for sale, with a project and building permit for the construction …
€250,000
Plot of land in Maslinica, Croatia
Plot of land
Maslinica, Croatia
Area 857 m²
Šolta, Maslinica - building plotThe plot has an area of 857m2 and is located in zone M1, 250…
€90,000
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
Area 1 200 m²
Nečujam, Šolta, 1st row - a land plot with a project and permission to build a luxury villa.…
€850,000
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
Area 2 709 m²
Attractive building plot of 2,709 m2 in Nečujmo, island of Šolta. The building plot of 2,709…
€325,080
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
Area 500 m²
Solta, Necujam, building land approx. 500 m2, regular shape. A road leads to the land, alon…
Price on request
Plot of land in Stomorska, Croatia
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
Area 3 145 m²
Šolta, Gornje Selo, building land of 3145 m2 for the construction of a residential building.…
€314,500
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
Area 2 022 m²
Location between Necujam and Stomorska.Building plot 150m from the sea of 2022m2. Road, elec…
€343,740
Plot of land in Donje Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
Area 500 m²
Solta, Krušuca Donja building land 500 m2, about 150 m from the sea, with sea view The land…
€200,000
Plot of land in Stomorska, Croatia
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
Area 1 290 m²
SOLTA, STOMORSKA-building land with open sea view 3 plots in a row, each of 430m2, a total o…
€154,800
Plot of land in Stomorska, Croatia
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
Area 7 345 m²
Solta, Stomorska, agricultural land of 7345m2 with open views of the sea, Split, Brac and Sp…
€88,140
Plot of land in Donje Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
Area 507 m²
Solta, Donje Selo, building land of 507 m2 with construction started. Permit for constructi…
€200,000
