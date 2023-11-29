UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Land
Opcina Solta
Lands for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia
Clear all
17 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
1 060 m²
Šolta, Donje selo, agricultural plot of 1060 m2, consisting of three smaller plots. Electri…
€32,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
5 200 m²
Šolta, Grohote, building plot of 5200m2 It is located about 100 meters from the sea and has…
€1,04M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Grohote, Croatia
1 500 m²
Šolta, Grohote, we are selling land in the M1 zone with the smaller upper part outside the c…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rogac, Croatia
1 235 m²
Šolta, Grohote, building plot of 1235 m2 for the construction of a residential building, wee…
€197,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rogac, Croatia
For sale is a building plot of 1019 m2, located in the second row from the sea in the villag…
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Land for sale with an area of 749 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet location o…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land
Maslinica, Croatia
A fantastic building plot for sale, with a project and building permit for the construction …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land
Maslinica, Croatia
857 m²
Šolta, Maslinica - building plotThe plot has an area of 857m2 and is located in zone M1, 250…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
1 200 m²
Nečujam, Šolta, 1st row - a land plot with a project and permission to build a luxury villa.…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
2 709 m²
Attractive building plot of 2,709 m2 in Nečujmo, island of Šolta. The building plot of 2,709…
€325,080
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
500 m²
Solta, Necujam, building land approx. 500 m2, regular shape. A road leads to the land, alon…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
3 145 m²
Šolta, Gornje Selo, building land of 3145 m2 for the construction of a residential building.…
€314,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
2 022 m²
Location between Necujam and Stomorska.Building plot 150m from the sea of 2022m2. Road, elec…
€343,740
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
500 m²
Solta, Krušuca Donja building land 500 m2, about 150 m from the sea, with sea view The land…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
1 290 m²
SOLTA, STOMORSKA-building land with open sea view 3 plots in a row, each of 430m2, a total o…
€154,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
7 345 m²
Solta, Stomorska, agricultural land of 7345m2 with open views of the sea, Split, Brac and Sp…
€88,140
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
507 m²
Solta, Donje Selo, building land of 507 m2 with construction started. Permit for constructi…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL