Residential properties for sale in Opcina Selca, Croatia

9 room house in Selca, Croatia
9 room house
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13280 Brač, Povlja-House with sea view! House in an attractive locat…
€259,000
8 room house in Selca, Croatia
8 room house
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
Brač, Selca, Sumartin, detached house of 303m2 on 3 floors with a garden of 815m2 and buildi…
€849,000
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sumartin, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sumartin, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-story house with a swimming pool located near the village of Sumartin on th…
€1,10M
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Povlja, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Povlja, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale a luxurious two-story villa of 576 m2, located on a hilltop only 30 m from the sea …
€3,80M
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sumartin, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sumartin, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!!  For sale a beautiful old villa located in the center of the…
€2,65M
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sumartin, Croatia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sumartin, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a house surrounded by untouched nature, located in a small seaside village on th…
€1,30M
2 room house with sea view in Selca, Croatia
2 room house with sea view
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Продается участок под застройку 1290 м2, расположенный в привлекательном месте на южной стор…
€1,25M
4 room house in Selca, Croatia
4 room house
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! House of 160m2, on 2 floors, on a plot of 2…
€600,000
3 room house in Selca, Croatia
3 room house
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
House for sale in an attractive location by the sea and the beach, living area 112m2 and gar…
€390,000
Villa 5 rooms in Selca, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 576 m²
Villa of 576m2 on a plot of 3600m2 with two garages and a house for staff, located on the no…
€3,80M
House in Povlja, Croatia
House
Povlja, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
House and olive grove in Povlja - house area is cca104m2 - ground floor cca 45m2 - 1st floor…
€550,000
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms in Selca, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms
Selca, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 763 m²
Brac - Pucisca. We are selling a luxury villa in the first row to the sea, located in a deep…
€1,50M
