Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Opcina Selca
Houses
Houses for sale in Opcina Selca, Croatia
9 room house
Selca, Croatia
10
5
210 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13280 Brač, Povlja-House with sea view! House in an attractive locat…
€259,000
8 room house
Selca, Croatia
8
4
303 m²
Brač, Selca, Sumartin, detached house of 303m2 on 3 floors with a garden of 815m2 and buildi…
€849,000
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sumartin, Croatia
7
8
3
For sale a three-story house with a swimming pool located near the village of Sumartin on th…
€1,10M
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Povlja, Croatia
7
5
2
For sale a luxurious two-story villa of 576 m2, located on a hilltop only 30 m from the sea …
€3,80M
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sumartin, Croatia
12
5
4
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale a beautiful old villa located in the center of the…
€2,65M
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sumartin, Croatia
7
4
2
For sale is a house surrounded by untouched nature, located in a small seaside village on th…
€1,30M
2 room house with sea view
Selca, Croatia
3
1
2
Продается участок под застройку 1290 м2, расположенный в привлекательном месте на южной стор…
€1,25M
4 room house
Selca, Croatia
4
4
160 m²
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! House of 160m2, on 2 floors, on a plot of 2…
€600,000
3 room house
Selca, Croatia
3
2
112 m²
House for sale in an attractive location by the sea and the beach, living area 112m2 and gar…
€390,000
Villa 5 rooms
Selca, Croatia
5
5
576 m²
Villa of 576m2 on a plot of 3600m2 with two garages and a house for staff, located on the no…
€3,80M
House
Povlja, Croatia
1
1
104 m²
House and olive grove in Povlja - house area is cca104m2 - ground floor cca 45m2 - 1st floor…
€550,000
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms
Selca, Croatia
6
763 m²
Brac - Pucisca. We are selling a luxury villa in the first row to the sea, located in a deep…
€1,50M
