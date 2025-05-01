Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment A4-2. floor In one of the quieter locations in P…
$359,825
2 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment B1-ground floor In one of the quieter locations …
$291,181
2 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment A1-ground floor In one of the quieter locations …
$271,253
3 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment B4-2. floor In one of the quieter locations in P…
$365,361
